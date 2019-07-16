Jet-set, go: Ace the ethnic Indian wear

There was a time, when only western ensembles were considered a comfy travel option. Salwars, kurtas and saris were never looked at as a viable option for travel. However, lately, a huge number of Bollywood actors are donning Indian wear for their travels and have inspired and made Indian wear popular again, especially while one is on the go.

The recent lot of gen Y and Gen Z actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and so on, have made ethic wear a staple, not only when they’re travelling but also while running errands.

Here’s a look at some recent ethnic looks sported by B-towners on the go.

Patiala vibes

Breaking the monotony of palazzos and kurtas, Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a bright yellow and hot pink Patiala suit, replete with matching bangles and cute juttis. She let her hair down in its natural element with minimalist makeup.

Contemporary chic

Always on point when it comes to her outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in this contemporary sage green cotton kurta with cream parallels and a mud brown dupatta. With studded gold hoops and gold Kolhapuris, her black bag completed the look.

A royal affair

This yellow, Mughal-inspired, double-layered kurta worn by Sara Ali Khan has a royal air to it. She wore juttis made of the same material and had little to no makeup on.

Bohemian chic

Taking the ethnic contemporary look a notch higher, Sonam K Ahuja looked like a model on the loose in this white kurta with a bright multi-coloured geometric print layered shrug. Her chunky statement neckpiece in oxidised silver added the extra oomph to the outfit. She also carried a very sleek Birkin to keep her company.

Think pink

Kiara Advani looked fresh as a daisy in this candy floss hued ensemble comprising of a baby pink-and-white striped crop top, high-waisted sharara and a full-length overcoat in the same material. She accessorised it with long, silver dangling earrings and a beaded belt that has seashells running along her waist.

