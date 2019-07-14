Bollywood’s white knights: Pantsuits get a chic whitewash

White pantsuits are having a moment in fashion all thanks to tinsel town beauties like Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Malaika Arora Khan. Structured, sharp and sexy - these actors have picked the classic closet essential for their red carpet and campaign appearances. We speak to style experts about right way to nail this power dressing trend.

Elaborating on the phenonmenon, designer Rina Dhaka says, “Remember the iconic look of Bianca Jagger in the white suit in the 70s? She sort of created a sensation with the crisp and sharp style. And since then white pantsuits for women have been around. It has now gained momentum owing to various design houses coming with interesting cuts and silhouettes.”

Daring and plunging neckline accessorised with statement jewellery has been the tried and tested mantra among the stylists. Looks like the décolletage is the prime focus. “If you see a Balmain pantsuit, the shoulders are broad and padded. Tailoring plays an important role here. The reason why the neck is getting deeper in these looks is to take the boredom away from the pantsuit and giving it a sexy vibe,” she adds.

Styling white pantsuits can be bit tricky if not styled in the right way. “Two words: elegance and sophistication. Opt for neatly done hair - either tie it in a bun with some strands of hair left on the side or go for a slicked back straight hairdo. Soft curls or hair open with waves won’t create the same magic,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 13:56 IST