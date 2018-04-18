Kangana Ranaut is real-life Elsa from Frozen in ice blue Anita Dongre saree

Kangana Ranaut was all about a fairy-tale look when she attended a wedding in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor channeled Elsa, the queen from Disney’s Frozen, in a powder blue Anita Dongre saree, which had an elegantly embellished floral detailing that ensured maximum impact.

Kangana’s sheer saree from the designer’s spring summer 2018 collection Songs of Summer was hand-embroidered with motifs of ‘fresh garden’, a beautiful mash-up of intricate pale yellow and green floral thread work. A matching embroidered sleeveless blouse added ladylike grace, while metallic heels and glittering diamond necklace from Anmol Jewellers grounded the look for that extra inch of princess sparkle.

Shimmery millennial pink eyeshadow, slightly glossed pink lip and gorgeously thick brows perfectly complemented Kangana’s summer chic look. To complete the look, Kangana tied her curly hair in a low bun that showed off her soft-pink cheeks and flawless skin.

The Queen star is frequently seen in a drape and gets it right every time. From flowing florals to rich silks, Kangana’s saree looks prove there is something so pleasing about the Indian drape, which can be made impossibly sultry or oh-so-sweet with a switch of accessories.

Let these ever-so-polished and chic Kangana looks inspire you to stand out at any event in a saree:

1. Wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee

2. Wearing a chiffon saree

3. Wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee

4. Wearing a floral chiffon saree

5. Wearing Anavila Misra

6. Wearing Anavila Misra

