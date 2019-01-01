Kareena Kapoor brought in the new year in a blue gown with thigh-high slit. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style is never boring. And while it may not always be something we’d wear (or can afford), it does always give us something to talk about. So for New Year's Eve, did you think she the Veere di Wedding actor was going to twirl about in a sequin mini dress? Kareena Kapoor Khan set New Year's Eve style goals and stayed true to her sleek, sexy aesthetic in a blue gown by Russia-based designer Alexander Terekhov. New year’s eve is the biggest night of the year and Kareena Kapoor Khan brought in 2019 with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan in Gstaad, Switzerland. For their new year celebration, while Saif opted for a textbook black tie ensemble in his swag-tastic ivory tuxedo, a bow tie and patent leather shoes, Kareena went for shiny, but not too sparkly in a sassy wrap gown with a plunging V neckline and long sleeves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glamorous evening gown, which costs approximately Rs 9,27,181, was anything but regular thanks to a thigh-high slit. The sequined wrap dress wasn’t as risque as other celebrity leg slits but still subtly sexy. Kareena was a classic beauty with soft, ethereal make-up, sleek soft waves and chic nude lip. And, if you’ve got a party to go to, you need a pair of pretty shoes: Kareena Kapoor Khan wore outfit-matching silver and black stilettos. You could say the only predictable part of Kareena’s outfit was the fact that she topped it off with a pair of elegant diamond earrings. But the most easy-to-miss detail was perhaps Kareena’s black nail paint that would make anyone with a penchant for edgy style jealous.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:20 IST