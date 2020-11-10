e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Varun Dhawan on What Women Want, her unisex tie-up shirt has us hooked

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Varun Dhawan on What Women Want, her unisex tie-up shirt has us hooked

If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this winter season, check out mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest pictures in a unisex tie-up shirt which she wore to shoot the new episode of What Women Want, with Varun Dhawan as guest

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:22 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unisex tie-up shirt has us swooning
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unisex tie-up shirt has us swooning(Instagram/therealkareenakapoor)
         

All those looking to accentuate their winter closet, search no further as Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a perfect fashion inspo for this season in a unisex tie-up shirt which had us hooked ever since her pictures from the shoot of ‘What Women Want’ flooded the Internet. If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this winter season, Kareena’s latest pictures will help sort your woes, alongside Varun Dhawan who was the recent guest on her radio talk show.

The pictures shared by Kareena’s fan pages on Instagram, feature her in a two-tone batwing sleeve shirt with a white base and floral prints in blue and green colour. The classic shirt came with a collar and black tie-up front closure finished with bold contrast topstitch detail and a curved hem.

 
 

Made of handmade reverse jacquard, the unisex tie-up shirt was worn as an outer layer to a body hugging black midi dress. Pulling back her sleek hair in a bun, Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings and a ring.

 

Wearing a pink lipgloss, smudgy kajal and smokey eye makeup with rosy blushed cheeks, Kareena completed the look with a pair of transparent heels in some pictures while those alongside Varun featured her in black block heels. Posing candids for the camera, Kareena looked fresh for winter fashion even as she flaunted her baby bump.

  

The quirky tie-up shirt is credited to India fashion designer, Dhruv Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s residences
Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s residences
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In