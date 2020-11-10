Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Varun Dhawan on What Women Want, her unisex tie-up shirt has us hooked

All those looking to accentuate their winter closet, search no further as Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a perfect fashion inspo for this season in a unisex tie-up shirt which had us hooked ever since her pictures from the shoot of ‘What Women Want’ flooded the Internet. If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this winter season, Kareena’s latest pictures will help sort your woes, alongside Varun Dhawan who was the recent guest on her radio talk show.

The pictures shared by Kareena’s fan pages on Instagram, feature her in a two-tone batwing sleeve shirt with a white base and floral prints in blue and green colour. The classic shirt came with a collar and black tie-up front closure finished with bold contrast topstitch detail and a curved hem.

Made of handmade reverse jacquard, the unisex tie-up shirt was worn as an outer layer to a body hugging black midi dress. Pulling back her sleek hair in a bun, Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings and a ring.

Wearing a pink lipgloss, smudgy kajal and smokey eye makeup with rosy blushed cheeks, Kareena completed the look with a pair of transparent heels in some pictures while those alongside Varun featured her in black block heels. Posing candids for the camera, Kareena looked fresh for winter fashion even as she flaunted her baby bump.

The quirky tie-up shirt is credited to India fashion designer, Dhruv Kapoor.

