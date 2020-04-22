Key emerging fashion market: work-from-home attires

fashion-and-trends

In the wake of Covid-19, formals or corporate wear seems to be on a verge of a major revolution. Of late, someone as formal and proper as Anna Wintour, editor of American Vogue has been seen lounging in a pair of track pants at her house. This definitely speaks volumes of the times we live in, where style lines are getting less rigid and comfort is given the top priority. Unlike the formality existing in the office cubicles, designs are getting more comfort-driven, breathable and languid. Since only one’s torso is visible during the zoom calls, the sartorial focus is likely to be on details of the top wear like collars and sleeves. Looks like that decorative necklines and plackets are going to be important design details while prints and patterns are going to take a backseat as they distract the zoom view.

Designer Neeta Lulla sees a potential in the emerging market for clothes laced with comfort and ease. “I see formal tops like jackets teamed with culottes and shorts. Also, shorts will be very popular. We are looking at working on dhoti pants with soft shirts, going easy on the embroidery and focusing more on cuts. I see soft jackets in linen and softer fabrics like viscose and jersey gaining prominence. Also, most of the blazers will be without a lining. T-shirts or soft shirts in monotones or pastels will be popular along with cargo and harem pants. Colours will be bright yellows, pastels, peaches and neutrals as opposed to anything too jarring,” says Neeta.

Designer Shruti Sancheti observes that even if lockdown is lifted, only 30 per cent of us will be working from office. “The need of the hour for an emotionally and financially exhausted customer would be formal pret, which is pocket friendly, easy to multitask and looks dignified for official purposes and is trans-seasonal at the same time. Now we shall focus on our pret brand and come out with budget-buys and youthful solutions to cover a wider age group and retain the timeless and easy to wear factors,” says Shruti.

Leisure wear is going to evolve quickly and comfort driven home wear essentials are going to fall into acceptable office attires in times of digitalisation. Designer Aniket Satam says, “Talking about future, many brands are working on downloadable digital wardrobes, which act like a filter where you can choose your jackets and make a visual presence without actually purchasing one. This approach will be both sustainable, economical and super on trend in given fraction of time.