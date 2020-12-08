e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kiara Advani makes a strong case for breezy summer dresses at Indoo Ki Jawani promotions

Kiara Advani makes a strong case for breezy summer dresses at Indoo Ki Jawani promotions

At a recent promotional event for Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani slayed in a beautiful spaghetti strap dress. The actor is gearing up for her upcoming film opposite Aditya Seal in the lead role which will release on December 11.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:22 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kiara Advani makes a strong case for breezy summer dresses
Kiara Advani makes a strong case for breezy summer dresses (Instagram/ekalakhani)
         

A summer dress is a must-have in every wardrobe and Kiara Advani is telling you exactly why. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film,Indoo Ki Jawani, is making a strong case for easy-breezy dresses with her sartorial choices.

Kiara Advani was recently snapped in a gorgeous abstract print dress from the shelves of the new celebrity favourite brand, Saaksha & Kinni. Her micro pleated three-tier dress had a cinched-in torso, flaunting the actor’s enviable curves.

The neck of the dress had overlapping details resulting in a plunging neckline. The halter-neck strap dress had an elastic back to give Kiara that perfect fit and add pizzazz to the ensemble. The lower part of the dress had a flowy vibe giving it that breezy look.

 

We cannot get over this ensemble. To match the hints of yellow in her dress, Kiara accessorised the dress with chunky gold rings and a delicate necklace. She was also seen wearing a pair of statement hoop earrings.

For her glam, Kiara went the subtle route letting her dress be the highlight. Her makeup featured perfect eyebrows, on-point eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes. She completed the look with rosy pink blush on cheeks and a dab of nude pink lipstick.

 

She left her side-parted wavy hair down, exuding a romantic vibe. Kiara is known to be one of those actors who look good in anything and everything that they wear. Have a look at some of Kiara’s other swoon-worthy ensembles:

 
 
 

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The film that also stars Aditya Seal is all set to release on December 11. Earlier, she was seen in the movie Laxmii opposite Akshay Kumar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Zampa hands control to Aussies with Pandya’s wicket
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Zampa hands control to Aussies with Pandya’s wicket
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In