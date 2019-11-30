Kingfisher Calendar set to return for 2020 splash

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 15:51 IST

It’s that time of the year when calendar buffs are gearing up for the big splash and, as every year, the iconic Kingfisher Calendar is all set to be unveiled in a few weeks from now.

On Friday the final versions of the images, to be featured on the Kingfisher Calendar 2020, were released, and the photo shoots are scorching as ever.

This will be the 18th edition of the calendar, and as every year it will be shot by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar.

The 2020 calendar features several top models including Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz.

From Aishwarya Sushmita flauting her curves in hot pink bikini against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of South Africa to Zoya Afroz acing the glam quotient in a black swimsuit, the upcoming calendar promises a feast for the eyes.

“The Kingfisher Calendar has been an epitome of fashion, sensuous beauty and picture-perfect locations. In every edition, we endeavor to keep it exotic and exuberant. This year, we are very excited about what we have shot around the western cape of South Africa, which provided a great backdrop and a plethora of options to set a picture-perfect frame,” said Kasbekar.

The 2020 calendar, which has been shot in South Africa, will be unveiled in January.

