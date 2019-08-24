Krishna Janmashtami 2019: A stylish tribute to the God of compassion

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:38 IST

Krishna devotees across the world have penned several soulful verses, paying homage to his beauty. Worshipped for his love, compassion and tenderness, Lord Krishna is a favourite among kids and it’s not hard to understand why he is no less than their very own superhero. His tales, etched in folklore, have inspired children over years and on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the little ones like to dress up like him.

This year, when you doll up your tiny tots, remember to give their look a chic spin and keep their style quotient high. From floral kurtas to colourful stripes, to bandhgalas, pick the trendiest look of the season. Indian designers and retail houses, for example Pero, KD Junior by Karrtik D and Good Earth have owned this niche space and offered customised outfits for today’s style-savvy kids, who don’t want to compromise on the cool factor.

Here’s how you can take inspiration from these looks and make sure your children stand out on this festive occasion as they channel their inner Krishna and Radha with gusto.

Choose the right fabrics

Children have sensitive skin, so pick fabrics which are soft and breathable. Even occasion-wear is now made with fancy handloom fabric in the most au courant styles. So, invest in cotton, linen, mulmul and silk which don’t cause any discomfort to children while playing. Avoid make-up which could damage your child’s soft skin. Use a skin conditioner or an SPF instead.

Preen like a Peacock

A bright floral Nehru jacket can instantly spruce up your child’s plain white cotton kurta pyjama set. Also, get your creative juices flowing and create a paper crown for your child at home. Download a crown template and take a print out. Cut it out, colour it in bright hues, create holes on both ends and attach a string or a ribbon on either side. Decorate the paper with glitters. Paste sequins, gota borders, beads and peacock feathers. Your DIY mukut is ready!

Haute handloom

Handwoven fabrics are comfy and best suited for kids’ delicate skin. Opt for multi-hued stripes and florals for your child’s festive look. A striped kurta teamed with a floral Nehru jacket looks flattering for boys. For your little Radha, pick a bright skirt and team it with a kedia-style blouse. A floral headgear will be the best hair accessory. You can give it your personal touch by making it with fresh flowers. Clip them on one side with the help of Bobby pins.

As bright as gold

The religious scriptures describe Lord Krishna elegantly dressed in exquisite yellow silk garments that shine like gold. Dress up your Baal Gopal in a pre-stitched pleated yellow dhoti, teamed with a yellow kurta spruced with thread work. Even a pre-stitched brocade dhoti with polka dots and a contrasting border can look nice.

Charming chanderi

Chanderi weaves are best suitable for festivities. A pastel green chanderi kurta, teamed with a pair of white churidars, add that right amount of festive fervour to your kid’s look. This kind of an outfit perfectly combines comfort with style.

Pastel play

If traditional with a twist of contemporary is on your mind, go for an asymmetrical bandhgala in beige or powder pink, paired with white churidars. Let your child’s peacock-feather mukut and an embellished flute add to that Janmashtami vibe.

Direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photos: Manoj Verma/ HT

Styling Assistance: Aashi Sabarwal

Makeup: Dr Bharti Taneja

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 12:03 IST