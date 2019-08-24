Janmashtami 2019: Here’s a Dahi handi playlist curated just for you this Janmashtami

art-and-culture

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmotsav marks the birth of the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna. Born to Devaki and Vasudev, Lord Krishna was prophesied to bring about the downfall of Kansa, Devaki’s brother.

One significant way of celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth is Dahi Handi. Boys get together to form human pyramids and break an earthen pot filled with Dahi (curd) fixed at a height of nearly 30 feet from the ground. The Dahi handi ritual every year on Janmashtami is an imitation of Lord Krishna’s naughtiness. The youngest boy referred to as Govinda, climbs to the top of the pyramid to break the handi. The group of boys participating are referred to as handis or mandals.

To be celebrated on August 24 (Saturday), Krishna Janmostav or Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar.

But no celebration is complete without peppy music to give company. Bollywood has often taken this cultural route to recreate moments as captured from real-life events to shoot their songs to suit the festival. Here are a few options you could add to your playlist as you prep with family and friends for an evening of fun and frolic:

Go Go Go Govinda from Oh My God (2012)

Govinda Ala Re from Rangrezz (2013)

Govinda Aala Re from Bluff Master (1963)

Shor Mach Gaya Shor from Bhagwaan Dada (1986)

Chandi ki Daal Par from Hello Brother (1999)

Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor from Vaastav (1999)

Dhatad Tatad from Lafangey Parinde (2010)

Ala Re Ala Govinda Ala from Kala Bazaar (1991)

Few more songs that refer to Lord Krishna and his closest ally, Radha:

Radhe Radhe - Dream Girl (2019)

Radha - SOTY (2012)

Kanha Soja Zara from Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)

Radha Nachegi from Tevar (2015)

Govinda Re Gopala - Morya (2011)

Woh Kisna Hai - Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005)

Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan (2001)

Radha from Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

