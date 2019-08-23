Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Best wishes, quotes, images, to share on Facebook and WhatsApp status

more-lifestyle

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna is the god of tenderness, compassion and love. The festival is also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami and is celebrated by Hindus all around the world. Lord Krishna has been given many names, Govinda, Gopal, Maakhan Chor, Kisna, Kanha, Kanhaiya, among others.

Krishna is depicted as a mischief maker and a gentle lover, but also a universal supreme being with unmeasurable powers in Hinduism. He is believed to have been born on the eighth day of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu lunar calendar at the stroke of midnight, which marks Janmashtami, and will be celebrated on August 24 (Saturday) this year.

Here are some of the best wishes, quotes, images, to share on statuses, Facebook and WhatsApp for Janmashtami 2019:





1. May Lord Krishna guide you to the right path in life as he did for Arjuna in Mahabharata. Have a happy and prosperous Janmashtami!







2. Let natkhat Nandlal’s love and blessings light up your life. Have a happy and blessed Janmashtami!









3. “Hell has three entries - greed, anger and lust”. Keep these words of wisdom by Lord Krishna in your heart and mind forever. Shubh Janmashtami!







4. May the blessing of Lord Krishna always shower on you,

May Janmashtami brings lots of happiness to your loved ones and you,

Here’s wishing a very happy Janmashtami to you!









5. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Jai Ho Murlidhar Gopal Ki. Here’s hoping that this Gopalashtami brings all the good luck and immense happiness to you and your family.









6. Here’s hoping that Murlidhar Gopal comes to your house and steals all your makhan-misri along with your worries and sorrows. Happy Gokulashtami!





7. Our prayers he hears,

His love takes away our fears,

I know he is listening when I pray for you,

He will bring happiness and prosperity for you too,

Wish you a blessed Janmashtami!









8. Let us all celebrate the birth of the twinkle-eyed Lord Krishna whose playful mischief leaves everyone entranced. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!





9. May Lord Krishna’s bansuri bring the melody of love into your life. Here’s hoping that Radha’s love teaches you not only to love but to love eternally. Have a blessed and happy Janmashtami!











10. Let there be plenty of love, joy and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!











First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:51 IST