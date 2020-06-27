e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / L’Oreal is removing words like ‘whitening’ from products

L’Oreal is removing words like ‘whitening’ from products

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like “whitening” from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:21 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Paris
Several companies -- including L’Oreal -- have been criticised recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Representational Image)
Several companies -- including L’Oreal -- have been criticised recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like “whitening” from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.

“The L’Oréal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement follows Thursday’s decision by the Indian and Bangladeshi arms of Unilever to rename their locally marketed Fair & Lovely skin-lightening cream for the same reason.

Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever -- which reportedly raked in some $500 million in revenue from the product in India last year -- said it would stop using the word “Fair” in the name as the brand was “committed to celebrating all skin tones”.

Several companies -- including L’Oreal -- have been criticised recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the police killing in the US of African-American George Floyd last month.

Johnson & Johnson said last week it would stop selling some Neutrogena and Clean & Clear products, advertised as dark-spot reducers in Asia and the Middle East.

Several American groups have said they would to change their visual identity, such as Mars, which says it plans to develop its famous Uncle Ben’s brand, which uses a caricature of an African American as its logo.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In