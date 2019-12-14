Lakme Fashion Week announces new batch of Gen Next designers

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:35 IST

The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Friday announced the fresh line-up of Gen Next designers, who are set to showcase their collections at the upcoming Summer/Resort ‘20 edition.

The four designers who will get an opportunity to share their artistic vision at the fashion gala, to be held from February 12 to 16, 2020, are Akhil Nagpal from Mumbai, Ananya Modi Jain and the duo Mannat Sethi and Harshna Kandhari from New Delhi, and Chandrima Agnihotri from Noida.

Nagpal’s collection is inspired by dramatic tensile structures, from tensile architecture and art installations to industrial equipment and manmade membranous objects. His label AKHL also uses textiles such as industrial glass yarns, rayon and silk; cutting-edge fabrics such as latex and metallic foils to emphasise the patterns of the textiles and silhouettes.

Through her designs, Jain wants to create a cultural revolution where her products reminding consumers of their greater responsibility and role in the world. Her upcoming collection, under her label ALL2DEFY, promises to a convergence of style, form, and function.

The collection by Agnihotri, who runs the label C H A N D R I M A, draws inspiration from the distinctive style of embroidery by the Jat community of Kutch. The clothing line focuses on the sustenance of the folklore of India and cultural diversity by incorporating Indian crafts and bringing them to global platforms through fashion.

Sethi and Kandhari’s label GRAINE grain will showcase a collection based on an almost age-old tradition in Indian sweets Kaju Katli with a millennial twist. The range redefines and reuses discarded rubber types, which are then meticulously hand cut into strips and forms, embellished with Zardozi handwork.

“Discovering talent is one of the most critical pillars of Lakme Fashion Week. The Gen Next program is a testament to the platform’s commitment towards identifying, nurturing and promoting young designers who will define the face of tomorrow’s fashion. We look forward to seeing the 29th batch showcase their creations on the runway this season,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme in a statement said.

Jaspreet Chandok, head - Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance Ltd, said they are looking forward to the upcoming edition of LFW 2020.

“The Gen Next programme gives some of the most exceptional young talent in the country an opportunity to showcase their work on a large platform like Lakme Fashion Week. “The winners have been chosen from a bunch of extremely promising entries and I welcome the new batch of Gen Next designers and hope to see them flourish in the fashion world,” Chandok said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter