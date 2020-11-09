e-paper
Lipstick Under My Burkha star Aahana Kumra paints autumn pastel in cream yellow kurta set

Look no further for a summer casual as Lipstick Under My Burkha star, Aahana Kumra, teaches how to slay the fashion game with a kurta and jacket set in these latest set of in vogue pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:12 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Autumn is here and so are bright pop colour suits to make a fashion statement but Bollywood actor Aahana Kumar channeled her ethnic side best and her latest set of pictures on the Internet are proof. Those searching for a summer casual need to look no further as the Lipstick Under My Burkha star teaches how to slay the fashion game in Indian wear.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aahana recently shared a slew of her in vogue pictures featuring her in a cream yellow kurta set. The cotton solid inner and bottom wear pair came with a muslin jacket of similar cream yellow shade which Aahana teamed with a taby silk digitally printed dupatta.

 

The ensemble sported cording embroidery and was held at the waist by a drawstring with tassels at the end. The diva accessorised the ethnic look with a pair of chunky earrings, a silver neckpiece and a set of silver bangles.

 

Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a messy bun, Aahana wore a dab of nude pink lipstick, matte makeup finish, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes with a yellow eyeliner. Striking sultry poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Autumn whispered to the wind, “I fall; but always rise again!” (sic)” and “#AutumnSun” sic.

 

The refined kurta set is credited to the Indian fashion house, Label Varsha. It originally costs Rs 6,999 on the designer website.

Contrasting colours, embroidery and floral prints are autumn-winter trends in 2020 that are a must-have for your closet. Opt for tones that are energetic, bold and edgy with incredibly classy asymmetric hemlines to make a stylish and quirky statement or defines your personality while lifting your spirits.

