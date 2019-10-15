LMIFW 2020: A shopper’s paradise that was a sell-out

fashion-and-trends

Designer goodies at pocket-friendly prices were up for grabs at the recently-concluded Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with EbixCash. Over the years, the well-curated stockroom sale has become a shopper’s Mecca, with designers from all over the country displaying their best pieces, albeit with modest price tags.

“The reduced price points made shopping all the more fun. I could have never thought of buying so many designer ensembles at such throwaway prices,” said Surbhi Dua, a shopper at the sale. Not surprisingly, this edition saw a massive footfall.

“We saw a great response at the stockroom this season. Everybody talks about the gloom and doom in the retail industry. I believe that the only way to sell is on a platform like this other than designer’s own shops. So here, a designer not only sells the stock, but also things they want others to see and know how good they are,” shares Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI.

And many designers sold out by the end of the day. “It was amazing and we sold a lot! The stockroom sale at LMIFW is now the one-stop stop for all Indian designer brand,” said designer Payal Jain.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:29 IST