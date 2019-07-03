Menswear trends: Wear sheer, like a man

Mesh is often considered a colossal faux pas in menswear. Over the years, stylists have maintained that the only see-through piece men should embrace are a pair of sunglasses. Often synonymous with queer punk dudes, this spring summer season on the global runways saw mesh becoming a recurring element. Seen on the runways of Dior Men, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, DSquared 2, Dries Van Noten and Saint Laurent - designers let their freak flag fly high by sending out their models in soft, diaphanous fabrics.

In India, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana have been spotted in mesh separates though layered with solid pieces. Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “I’ve dressed up Ayushmann in a mesh trench layered over a T-shirt and also a sheer bomber jacket. I see it as a futuristic trend with PVC sheer hoodies becoming popular among high street brands.”

Need a bold persona

Stylist Esha Amiin opines that only those with a well toned body should embrace such a subversive trend. “You might just end up sticking out like a sore thumb. Not everyone is confident enough to pull this off. Even on runway, the mesh has been seen in a mostly layered format,” says Eshaa.

While for an editorial or a photoshoot, the trend may look on point but it’s not for the less sartorially bold. Stylist Edward Lalrempuia says, “Maybe young gay boys may warm up to it but I don’t see it picking well in the Bollywood space. It’s an offshoot of the gender fluid movement and not exactly masculine.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 09:23 IST