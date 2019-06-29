Suit up! It’s time to go the shirtless way

Looks like going all bare under your suit seems to be the new haute menswear trend. At the recently concluded men’s weeks in London, Milan and Paris, designers and labels showcased tailoring in a completely new avatar.

While Givenchy, the French luxury fashion house, showcased soft hued boxy suits worn with nothing but a cross pendant underneath, American fashion designer Rick Owens presented a sequinned blazer exposing the taut chest and midriff of his model.

Showcase your gym bod just like this model in US fashion designer Rick Owens’ all-black creation. ( Rancois Guillot/AFP )

A model presents a creation during the presentation of French luxury fashion house Givenchy's new menswear collection, as Guest Designer of the Pitti Immagine Uomo fashion event on June 12, 2019 at Villa Palmieri in Fiesole, near Florence, Tuscany. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) ( AFP )

Chalayan (Turkish fashion designer, Hussein Chalayan) and Philipp Plein (German designer) too had tailoring showcased with a boyish nonchalance. “Some of the looks reminded me of an alpha gangster male, though you needn’t have a fully chiselled chest to pull it off. Also, most of these suits aren’t too fitted suit and adds swagger to the ensemble,” observes stylist Isha Bhansali.

AN OFFSHOOT OF GENDER FLUIDITY

This season saw a strong nod to gender fluid tailoring and also a push towards youth fetish in terms of the casting of models, who were skinny and lean. Stylist Edward Lalrempuia sees clothing getting more breathable and a far cry from the stuffy suits of the past. “The menswear is getting more and more gender neutral what with so many designers toying with pastels and softer fabrics. Also, if you look at women’s clothes from the past, they’d often don jackets without the shirt. I see it as a new way of wearing a summer suit.”

A statement blazer like this creation by US fashion designer Rick Owens is a must-have. ( Francois Guillot/AFP )

IDEAL FOR BRUNCH

With most men hitting the gym and getting in shape, this trend suits most body types and ideal for lazy and long summer brunches. Stylist Eshaa Amiin says, “Not wearing a shirt or a tee with a suit is a great style statement. Today, it’s all about less is more and these suits work beautifully well for a brunch or a pool party outing.”

Models present creations for Balmain during the Men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection on June 21, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) ( AFP )

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:41 IST