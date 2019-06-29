Suit up! It’s time to go the shirtless way
Men’s Fashion Trends 2019: Smart tailoring sans any inner layering? Yes, why not! SS 20 shows give you all the menswear fashion inspiration.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:54 IST
Looks like going all bare under your suit seems to be the new haute menswear trend. At the recently concluded men’s weeks in London, Milan and Paris, designers and labels showcased tailoring in a completely new avatar.
While Givenchy, the French luxury fashion house, showcased soft hued boxy suits worn with nothing but a cross pendant underneath, American fashion designer Rick Owens presented a sequinned blazer exposing the taut chest and midriff of his model.
Chalayan (Turkish fashion designer, Hussein Chalayan) and Philipp Plein (German designer) too had tailoring showcased with a boyish nonchalance. “Some of the looks reminded me of an alpha gangster male, though you needn’t have a fully chiselled chest to pull it off. Also, most of these suits aren’t too fitted suit and adds swagger to the ensemble,” observes stylist Isha Bhansali.
AN OFFSHOOT OF GENDER FLUIDITY
This season saw a strong nod to gender fluid tailoring and also a push towards youth fetish in terms of the casting of models, who were skinny and lean. Stylist Edward Lalrempuia sees clothing getting more breathable and a far cry from the stuffy suits of the past. “The menswear is getting more and more gender neutral what with so many designers toying with pastels and softer fabrics. Also, if you look at women’s clothes from the past, they’d often don jackets without the shirt. I see it as a new way of wearing a summer suit.”
IDEAL FOR BRUNCH
With most men hitting the gym and getting in shape, this trend suits most body types and ideal for lazy and long summer brunches. Stylist Eshaa Amiin says, “Not wearing a shirt or a tee with a suit is a great style statement. Today, it’s all about less is more and these suits work beautifully well for a brunch or a pool party outing.”
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:41 IST