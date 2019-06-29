Monsoon dressing: How to step out in style

Outfits: Pick fabrics that are relaxed and breathable. “Avoid fitted clothes, as they’ll only create discomfort if wet,” says fashion designer Nitin Bal Chauhan. Shivan Bhatia of designer duo Shivan & Narresh echoes this sentiment, “Free and breezy silhouettes not only complement the season, but also give one a sense of functionality.” Opt for comfy jumpsuits and pantsuits, short breezy A-line dresses, capris and shorts for women; and smart polo t-shirts, cropped trousers and capri pants for men.

Rubber muck boots are cool option for the monsoon. ( iStock )

Fabrics: Give heavy denims a miss—they take ages to dry and will drag you down with their weight when wet. Polyester and nylon with their water-repelling properties may seem like viable options, but these synthetic fabrics are bad for your skin and the environment. Choose from natural alternatives that are soft on your skin and quick to dry. Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan suggests fine-combed cotton, linen, cotton silk and jersey fabrics. “Modal, made from beech trees, is another great fabric for the rains as it’s super soft and breathable.”

Add a touch of funk to your monsoon look with transparent bubble umbrellas. ( iStock )

Raincoats: Ever since international fashion giants such as Fendi and Moschino took the humble (read dull and gross) raincoat, gave it a design upgrade and got it runway-approved last year, it has become more than just a rainy-day accessory. Raincoats come in all kinds of styles now—transparent, see-through, with oversized pockets, scribbled-on prints, glossy and matte, and in all lengths, from short jackets to long trench coats.

Accessories: Water-resistant Crocs are still the best bet for your feet when it comes to avoiding a splash of muddy water. Rubber muck boots are another cool footwear option, but designers swear by shimmery sneakers and spunky trainers to jazz up your attire, even on a rainy day.

Take your pick from a range of handbags and backpacks made of polyester or PVC, with a plain transparent, bright neon or colourful printed finish. ( GETTY IMAGES )

Add a touch of funk to your monsoon look with transparent bubble umbrellas, cute waterproof phone pouches and hoodie caps.

Take your pick from a range of handbags and backpacks made of polyester or PVC, with a plain transparent, bright neon or colourful printed finish. These bags can range in style from totes, clutches and slings to very stylish box bags and handy backpacks.

Fragrance: And if you want to imbibe the true essence of the monsoon, then spray on some perfume inspired by that sweet lingering aroma of wet earth. Un Jardin Après La Mousson by Hermès and Mitti Attar by Aromazeia are two such rainy-day fragrances.

