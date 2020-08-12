Monsoon man(e)ia: Get healthy hair at home in a jiffy!
Hair fall, breakage and frizziness are very common in the rainy season, but these problems can be put to rest by following a few simple home remedies.fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:22 IST
Having lustrous locks is every girl’s dream, but maintaining it is every bit of a nightmare, especially in the monsoon. Frizziness, excessive breakage and hair fall are just a few of the many problems that crop up during the rainy season. But with more time at hand, we can now adopt a few simple tips and tricks to detangle those tangles.
Recently, actor Malaika Arora had shared her secret to healthy, shiny hair. And no, it isn’t anything fancy! In an Instagram video, Arora had revealed that she swears by a champi with oil that is made using a mixture of coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil, fenugreek or methi seeds, and curry leaves.
View this post on Instagram
We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age old but still effective method to 'maintain your mane'. Cold pressed coconut oil, Olive oil and Caster oil is like the holy Trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a home made, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare #Champi
“Coconut oil has moisturising and lubricating properties, leaving the hair soft and shiny. Castor oil has an added advantage in the resolution of dandruff. Most of these oils contain omega 3 fatty acids, which help in the overall nourishment of the scalp,” observes Dr Pooja Chopra, a consultant dermatologist.
“Fenugreek seeds and curry leaves also have antioxidant properties, which strengthen the hair follicles and moisturise the scalp. They can be mixed with any of the oils to make a nourishing hair care concoction,” she adds.
Dr Nandini Barua, a Gurugram-based dermatologist, seconds this. “Hair oil serves as a good conditioner and provides hydration to the scalp. The massage during application can help in improving the circulation. The only thing which should be kept in mind is that hair oil should not be kept for more than an hour, as it attracts more dust, makes the scalp oily and blocks the pores, thus leading to seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff) and hair fall,” she notes.
However, oiling isn’t the only thing that’s essential for healthy hair. Dr Barua says one must also follow a good protein diet, and take care of all aggravating factors such as stress, sleep, nutrition deficiency, etc.
- You will need 2tbsp coconut oil, 2tsp organic raw honey, 4tbsp organic coffee grounds, 8 drops of carrot seed oil, 6 drops of tea tree essential oil.
- Pour the coconut oil and honey into a small bowl or jar. Next, add the coffee grounds.
- Add the carrot seed oil and tea tree oil.
- Blend all of the ingredients together and refrigerate the product. Your concoction is ready!
Author tweets @srinidhi_gk
For more stories follow Twitter and Facebook