Paris Fashion Week 2020: Rahul Mishra partners with Zoya

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:54 IST

Designer Rahul Mishra has collaborated with luxury jewellery brand Zoya for the Paris Fashion Week that starts on September 28. IANSlife spoke to the International Woolmark Prize winner to know more about the collaboration, the collection and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

How did the tie up with Zoya happen?

RM: This collaboration completes the look based on style for the runway. I am very excited about this collaboration. I have always liked the brand and it is true to its design philosophy. It has got a very strong characteristic and a “form meets function” ideology. Its forms are very true. And there’s synergy -- with the use of flowers and architectural motifs. Their pieces are elegantly crafted with perfection and are a proud part in a modern woman’s wardrobe. As a brand, we focus on old heritage and how universal its appeal is. So I am extremely excited and looking forward for this tie up. We have similar kind of brand ideologies. I think it’s going to come out beautifully as a “marriage of two”.

What are you going to showcase at the Paris Fashion Week?

RM: I will be showcasing my Spring Summer 2020 collection in collaboration with luxury jewellery brand Zoya. My collection takes inspiration from Metropolis II which is the second installment of a theme I started working on six years ago. It is an idea of the cities we live in; how barren land has been transformed into structures like buildings and those into a concrete jungle, and how we live inside these concrete boxes -- that is how we personalize and create our own universe which is ever expanding. The collection looks at these details and ideas. For example, how we see a flower grow in our balcony every day and at the same time we see that flower with the background of a concrete jungle from our balcony. The jewellery completes the look.

Tell us more about the detailing.

RM: We are looking at a completely new avatar of embroidery. People have always thought of embroideries as age old techniques that are lost in time. We are making a fiercely modern version of hand embroideries and that is what is really exciting about this collection. We are also creating shape shifting experimental embroidery, which means your posture is going to decide how the garment will look, how it’s going to fall, what is the form it’s going to take. So the embroidery creates a beautiful look with this element. In terms of tailoring and shape, there is a beautiful play of controlled volume, accessorizing in terms of fluid fabric as well as stiff fabric. There is an interplay of organza, sheer, tulle, cotton, silk. A lot is going on to be seen on September 28, 2019 at Paris Fashion Week!

Do you think fashion events serve as a platform for young designers?

RM: Fashion weeks are not only about presenting your collection. They are about evolution, creating something new and unique and at the same time bringing a new narrative alive. I think fashion is not just good for business; it is truly good for an individual’s creativity.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 15:54 IST