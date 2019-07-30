India Couture Week 2019: Decoding couture’s note-worthy beauty looks

fashion-and-trends

As the curtains come down on India Couture Week, here’s looking at some of the talked-about beauty and hair looks. Designers across the board kept the beauty classic with a few accents, which lent gravitas to the ensemble. If Amit’s show had coral accents on eyes and lips, Falguni Shane Peacock opted for glittery eyes, which matched the sheen of the ensembles to the T.

Coral with a twist (Amit Aggarwal)

· Moisturise the face followed by a primer and then light foundation to even out the skin tone.

· Use a concealer where needed and follow with setting powder.

· For the eyes, use an orange eye shadow towards the inner corner of the lids blend outwards until the crease line and outwards.

· On the outer corners of the lids use a bronzer.

· Use a matte highlighter below the eyebrows and define the brows with a pencil.

· Finish the eyes with mascara. On the cheeks use a matte contour powder and avoid using blush.

· Spray the face with finishing setting spray. On the lips, use a matte coral lip colour by first lining the lips and then filling in the colour.

Au natural (Suneet Varma)

· On the eyes use a grey eyeshadow and blend upwards and outwards.

· Use a hint of the grey eyeshadow on the lower lid too and blend.

· A line of white kohl pencil on the lower water line is to be used then.

· Fill the brows in and keep them thick but well groomed.

· Finish the eyes with mascara.

· On the cheeks, use an apricot blush and bronzer to contour the face.

· Keep the lips natural to nude with a long stay matte liquid lip colour. Finish with setting spray.

Dewy damsel (Reynu Taandon)

A model walks the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon at India Couture Week, 2019. ( Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times )

· On the eyes, use a gold eye shadow and blend outwards.

· Use a brown shadow closer to the lash line and blend it outwards into the gold and pull it out slightly towards the outer corners of the eyes.

· Keep the brows thick and filled in with an eye brow shadow or pencil. Finish the eyes with mascara.

· On the cheeks use a coral blush and a gold tinted bronzer to contour the face.

· Dust a highlighter on the cheeks and the T-zone.

· Finish the lips with an apricot lip colour and gloss. Spray a setting spray to set the entire look.

Tousled beach wave (Falguni Shane Peacock)

Sara Ali Khan at the India Couture Week 2019. ( Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times )

· On freshly washed hair, use a light serum to close the cuticle and a sea salt spray or texturising spray to give you hold.

· Blow dry downwards making sure not to mess that hair up too much and create fizz.

· Using a tapered barel tong starting at the nape, with 2 inch sections roll the hair hold for 2-3 seconds and remove. Make sure you roll each section alternative directions.

· Continue all the way to the top, around the hairline roll last section away from the face.

· A little spray and you are done.

Glittery eyes (Falguni Shane Peacock)

A model walks the ramp for designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. ( Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times )

· Use primer on your eyelid after applying the makeup.

· Sprinkle some glitter on a flat surface

· Use a flat shader brush and dab it in the glitter. Then apply it to your eyelid.

· You can avoid the glitter fallout by gently pressing tape on the glitter specs. A small strip of transparent tape will do the magic.

With inputs from Clint Fernandez, Rod Anker and Abhijit Chanda

