India Couture Week 2019: Couture’s high octane glam slam

When the revolving gigantic yellow lights beamed on the pristine white runway, iron-made mosaics gleamed and made for a perfect set for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s debut at the India Couture Week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times. Attendees knew they were up for a ride on the metallic train, with an array of appliqued ensembles. An extension of their pret sensibilities, their signature short dresses and other separates were replaced by a panoply of ornate, formfitting gowns and voluminous jacquard and tulle lehengas. Designer Pankaj Ahuja shared, “The construction of the garments was challenging for us. Being a magnified version of our pret line, the silhouettes are best suited for a cocktail or a pre-wedding bash.”

THE OMG MOMENT!

Indian brides are now de rigueur and looking for ensembles, which are lightweight and offer freedom to dance and have fun at their wedding. Hence the designers kept the offerings impossibly of-the-moment with three-dimensional, hand-cut appliqué gowns, which were weightless and floaty. Jewellery by House of Aynat accentuated the garments.

TREND SPOTTING

Statement lehengas accentuated with fish scale patterns and geometric motifs are likely to be the red carpet contenders, come awards season. The tension between sheer tulle and satin organza and the artfully engineered surface texturing evokes imaginary of the 15th century cathedrals. The metallic biscuit motif inlayed on the lehengas and jackets along the jewel-toned gowns with a daring thigh-high slits gave this multidimensional outing a totality.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:18 IST