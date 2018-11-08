Pretty Little Thing promotes body positivity by showing models of two sizes, gets praised

British fashion company Pretty Little Thing is gaining accolades from all over for their new and rather progressive campaign called #EveryBODYinPLT. This is a big step forward for a fashion brand as it shows inclusivity and spreads the important message of body positivity. The picture that’s gone viral features two models of different sizes standing alongside one another, wearing the same silver bodycon dress.

The dress belongs to the brand’s latest partywear collection, modelled by Hailey Baldwin on the site.

Twitter saw a wave of support for the brand’s promotion of body positivity. The fashion industry in recent years has become a tad more inclusive of different body types.

While Pretty Little Thing isn’t the first brand to promote body positivity (other names include ASOS, Madewell and more), the campaign is gaining popularity because of its sensitivity while showcasing the bodycon dress. The descriptor only states the size the petite model is wearing and refrains from mentioning the size the plus-size model is wearing.

Take a look at some of the comments from users of the site and what more they would like to see as worthy additions:

PLT have started showing two sizes in their pictures 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T1NBxBmTok — S (@skyfordd) November 6, 2018

@haileybaldwin thank you for also including PLUS SIZE WOMEN in your campaign for @OfficialPLT — Zoé Airelle (@Zmoneymill) November 7, 2018

Next more darker skin tones so I can see how it might look on me 😊 — Tina (@SSESTINA) November 7, 2018

Why should this be an amazing thing and not the norm? Shouldn’t discriminate against any size be it bigger or smaller. https://t.co/gO1TZeVwuI — laurenn (@lollyb_x) November 7, 2018

Recently Australian model Robyn Lawley had launched a petition calling for a boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She said that the well-known lingerie brand has dominated the space over nearly 30 years promoting only ‘one kind of body beautiful’. The petition has about 9000 signatures uptil now.

In September this year, the brand Revolve and LPA released fat-shaming sweatshirts that was received with much controversy and social media lashback. It was later revealed that the fat-shaming quotes were an attempt to reclaim comments from Instagram trolls.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 11:33 IST