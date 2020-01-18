The two tone textile tale: How designers are bringing back the classic houndstooth in style

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:48 IST

The two tone textile that refuses to go off the style radar, houndstooth! Here’s how designers are toying with it this season.

Back in 1959, French fashion house, Dior by designer Christian Dior designed a pair of court shoes in houndstooth pattern. It was then that this century-old fabric got into the mainstream. Soon it was translated into hats, dresses, shoes, belts, purses, wallpapers, jackets and blazers and seen on runway as design houses such as Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, showcased their interpretation of the pattern.

However, houndstooth pattern originated in Scotland in the 1800s as a woven-wool fabric traditionally worn by shepherds, it was then known as shepherds-tooth. Designers tell us how the fabric is made in India as well. “Clones of this textile are made in India as well – In Bihar and Kadarpur, there are clusters that made houndstooth by twisting silks,” explains designer Rina Dhaka. What makes this fabric work even today? It is the graphic visual. “It looks beautiful because of the graphic visual. One can zoom in and zoom out the pattern for different takes on the pattern. Now, 3D texture on houndstooth played on lightweight organza,” explains designer Anand Bhushan who has made mulmul, glass and knit houndstooth with interplay of fabrics.

Style it right

If you think a nerdy look doesn’t work well with this look, designers defy it. “I used to wear my father’s coat as it gave a nice nerdy look. A nerdy look, works well with houndstooth. Wraps, wide-leg pants and phiran-style jackets in this pattern are also great in winters,” suggest Dhaka. “Play with graphics and mix it up with other fabrics,” adds Bhushan. Wear a tweed dress with a houndstooth overcoat this winter. A pantsuit in houndstooth can also be a great pick. Team a turtle-neck with a houndstooth skirt and stockings. For a subtle and minimal play, go for a two-tone pattern scarf.

