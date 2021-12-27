Rakul Preet Singh brings a wave of grace and elegance to bridal look in powder pink lehenga choli

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 14:10 IST

It is currently the wedding season in India and Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh just showed the brides-to-be, how to bring a wave of grace and elegance to the bridal look, as she turned the cover girl for a magazine. Making jaws drop in awe, Rakul was seen flaunting her bridal look in a powder pink lehenga choli and oozing old-world charm in the traditional silhouette with pastel hues.

The flood of pictures currently surfacing the Internet feature the diva in a powder pink lehenga choli made of raw silk and sporting hand embroidered floral kalis. Adorned with colorful resham, flower sequins, cut dana and moti embroidery work, the lehenga was paired with a matching choli with similar floral embroidery.

The cut-sleeves blouse sported a plunging neckline and was teamed with a powder green net dupatta with embroidered buttis and motis on the border. Pulling back her hair in half-clutch, Rakul accessorised her look with a palki and table mathapatti, a jewelled necklace and kada from Raabta by Rahul.

Wearing a nude pink lipstick, Rakul amped up the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eye lashes, bronze eye shadow and filled in eyebrows. The diva undoubtedly slayed the look from Kalki Fashion couture brand and the fashion police was smitten like never before.

Rakul Preet Singh had started shooting for the Ajay Devgn-directorial ‘Mayday’ which also stars him and Amitabh Bachchan. Few days after shooting the thriller drama, Rakul shared about testing positive for Covid-19 and immediately quarantined herself.

