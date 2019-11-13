Ralph Lauren feels fashion isn’t a frivolous thing and let’s people express themselves

fashion-and-trends

Designer Ralph Lauren says fashion sounds like a frivolous thing, but gives people a way to express emotions and thoughts.

“Fashion sounds like a frivolous thing and that it’s not important. But I think it’s important that people express who they are,” Lauren said.

Lauren, an immigrants’ son, has made a global fashion empire with his brand Ralph Lauren. He founded the company in 1967, and the brand is known all around the world.

Now, “Very Ralph”, a documentary, will explore his life and legacy. It will stream on Hotstar Premium from November 13. “I didn’t know what my story was going to be. I didn’t even know what a designer was,” said Lauren about his legacy.

“Very Ralph” is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy.

The documentary also features interviews with Lauren’s family, long-standing colleagues and other notables, including Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, Andre Leon Talley, Hillary Clinton, Robin Givhan, Jason Wu, Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Tyson Beckford, Tina Brown, Diane von Furstenberg, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Friedman and Paul Goldberger.

In an interview with cnn.com, Lauren reflected on the film, saying: “What I do is about living, and the HBO documentary, through the direction of Susan Lacy, has captured that through different lenses of memory and observation -- my own, my family’s, those who have helped shaped it and those who have observed it over many decades. It will certainly be an important part of telling the story of who I am and what I did.”

