Rihanna toasts to new freedom-inspired Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman

Singer Rihanna celebrated to a new freedom-inspired Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched in September 2017 by singer Rihanna.

Feb 12, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Singer Rihanna celebrated to a new freedom-inspired Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched in September 2017 by singer Rihanna.
Singer Rihanna celebrated to a new freedom-inspired Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched in September 2017 by singer Rihanna.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Singer Rihanna celebrated to a new freedom-inspired Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched in September 2017 by singer Rihanna. According to Billboard, the event was hosted in honour of Bergdorf’s new partnership with Fenty, to celebrate the official launch of Rihanna’s first fashion collection of the year ‘Release 2-20’. Rihanna was decked up in an orange turtleneck dress paired up boots. The full collection, including the Burnt Orange Turtleneck Knit Mini Dress and Trench-inspired Parka, and the Parachute Boots, oversized padded denim jacket, a high-neck printed t-shirt and more are now available in-store and online @bergdorfs and on FENTY.com.

Fenty beauty even shared a few snaps from the event on their official Instagram account.

Also in attendance were Linda Fargo, who is a senior vice president of the fashion office and the director of women’s fashion and store presentation for the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City, deputy creative director of Fenty Jahleel Weaver, editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, reality TV star Cyn Santana, and rappers Maliibu Miitch and Saweetie and several celebrities and influencers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

