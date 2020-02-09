Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:30 IST

We are back with this week’s edition of Bollywood’s best and worst-dressed celebrities. Sara Ali Khan as always will receive a mention, thanks to her quirky and unique looks for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to Imtiaz Ali prequel by the same name and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, which falls on a Friday this week. Talk about serendipitous. Sara sported some interesting traditional and quirky casual looks. During the Rajasthan leg of her movie’s promotions, Sara wore a handwoven multicoloured silk ensemble by designer Mayyur Girotra. The outfit featured a beautiful, vibrant lehenga with zig-zag patterns, a printed blouse paired with a printed red patola cape. She later wore the Drip Embellished Polkadot Blazer in Buttered Linen by Dhruv Kapoor with a matching bottom. She paired this with neon heels and looked stunning with her signature minimal make-up look.

Returning to our worst dressed list was Nushrat Bharucha for her emerald green, one-shouldered Yousef Akbar gown. The unflattering silhouette of the dress did not compliment the more than thigh-high slit which was secured by two wooden pieces. While the dress was quite artistic it didn’t make the cut, literally. Ananya Panday also made a surprise entry in our worst dressed list in her unflattering black Gahlia Lahav gown with a thigh-high slit. The pink bow detailing around the waist was a nice touch, but the dress just didn’t work on Ananya’s lean frame. However, later in the week, Ananya redeemed herself with a gorgeous golden mirror worked Kresha Bajaj lehenga. She completed her look with golden bangles and a choker around her neck.

Rakul Preet Singh’s look in the Dolly J gown is oddly reminiscent of Alia Bhatt’s Michal Costello gown, and to make matter worse, Rakul’s stylist completely ripped off the styling too. Definitely a no no!

Read on to find out which Bollywood celebrities made it to this week’s best and worst dressed list.

Who do you think deserves to be in the best or worst dressed list?

