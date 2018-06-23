Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza to Mouni Roy, IIFA 2018 looks are giving us major fashion inspo

There are awards, and then there are the IIFA Awards. The annual awards gala brings fierce fashion statements that are unlike any other, and this year is no different.

After celebrating the talent and achievements of Bollywood’s best at stunning locations such as Amsterdam, Dubai, Toronto and New York, the awards extravaganza is back with its 19th edition in Bangkok, Thailand, for the second time (the 2008 IIFA ceremony was held at Siam Paragon). The three-day event (Friday-Sunday) kicked off at the Siam Niramit theatre with the IIFA Rocks event, where actors Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha and Diana Penty brought the heat.

So far, IIFA 2018 has brought plenty of plunging necklines, black and white dresses with a twist, and most notably, plenty of thigh-high slits. But there have been more than just little black dresses and little white dresses at IIFA 2018’s star-studded events on Friday and Saturday. There were grand monochrome gowns fit for a queen, plenty of textured mini dresses with sheer detaling and all-over sequins, and just as many with silver and gold metallic accents.

Sultry styles were another theme, with plenty of waist-cinching dresses that amplified the glam factor. Especially when paired with a dusting of highlighter and a nude lip to really make the dress pop.

Below we’ve picked our 10 favourite looks that slayed. Hey, this will also help you find some stylish inspiration for your next fancy outing: No matter who your favourite is on this list, we hope you get inspired to go big with pieces that bring out your most fabulous self, no awards function necessary.

Dia Mirza in Shantanu-Nikhil

Shraddha Kapoor in Reem Acra Fall 2018, Deepa Gurnani and Truffle Collection India

Dia Mirza in Monisha Jaising and h.ajoomal fine jewellery

Mouni Roy in Tanieya Khanuja and ALDO shoes

Kriti Sanon in Shivan and Narresh and Azotiique by Varun Raheja

Shraddha Kapoor in PAULE KA, Azotiique by Varun Raheja and KOOVS

Kriti Sanon in Deme By Gabriella, Anomaly by Anam and Prakshi

Nushrat Bharucha in João Rôlo Couture and Narayan Jewellers

Diana Penty in Aiisha Ramadan and Christian Louboutin

Mouni Roy in Narendra Kumar and Truffle Collection India

