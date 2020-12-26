e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shraddha Kapoor grabs the spotlight at cousin’s engagement in Rs 62k mustard yellow georgette saree

Shraddha Kapoor grabs the spotlight at cousin’s engagement in Rs 62k mustard yellow georgette saree

Shraddha Kapoor has our undivided attention as she adds a bloom of colour at cousin Priyaank Sharma’s engagement in a camel twig print georgette saree and we can’t stop gushing over these steamy ethnic pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:00 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shraddha grabs spotlight at cousin’s engagement in Rs 62k georgette saree
Shraddha grabs spotlight at cousin’s engagement in Rs 62k georgette saree(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
         

Organza sarees have definitely ruled the fashion roost this year, from Bollywood divas and social media influencers rocking the look and Shraddha Kapoor could not be left behind as she grabbed the spotlight in one at cousin Priyaank Sharma’s engagement with his longtime girlfriend, Shaza Morani. Dressed in a mustard yellow saree, the Baaghi 3 star had our undivided attention as she added a bloom of colour to our social media feeds and we can’t stop gushing over the steamy ethnic pictures that soon flooded the Internet.

Shraddha herself treated fans to a glimpse of her ravishing look which were enough to set the mercury soaring in peak December. Donning the camel twig print georgette saree, Shraddha teamed it with a self linear embroidered cut-sleeves blouse.

Made of organza and silk, the ensemble is perfect houte couture for wedding ceremonies. The actor accsessorised her look with a fine Kundan-Meenakari maang tikka by Sunita Shekhawat, customised gold bangles from Jet Gems and a handcrafted potli bag from The Pink Potli.

 

Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Shraddha wore a dab of nude lipstick, highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner and neutral shade eye shadow to amp up the glam look. Striking happy pictures for the camera, Shraddha simply captioned them with styling credits. Needless to say, the Street Dancer 3D star looked jaw-dropping classy.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta, who is known for her minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles which feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs that enhances the feminine silhouette. The saree originally costs Rs 62,000 on her website.

Shraddha KApoor’s saree from Arpita Mehta
Shraddha KApoor’s saree from Arpita Mehta ( arpitamehtaofficial.com )

Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyaank Sharma’s engagement with Shaza Morani took place on on December 23, 2020. It was attended by his cousin Shraddha along with her brother Siddhant Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and other family members.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In