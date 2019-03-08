Shraddha Kapoor’s slogan t-shirt is an ode to love. See latest pics



Shraddha Kapoor has always maintained the girl-next-door image and her style has been very understated and clutter-free. The Saaho actor’s airport style game is on point be it sporting cool PJs or just a casual denim top combination. The actor’s style has evolved over the years and she has come a long way since her first film. Kapoor has received critical appreciation for her work in some acclaimed films like Haider, Stree among others and her fashion choices have also been questioned over a period of time but we are loving the recent choices and there is a certain appeal to it. Casual, understated and chic, her recent fashion choices have been appreciated. The actor was recently spotted at the airport wearing a really interesting slogan t-shirt celebrating love. It said, “pyaar’ in bright red on a white tee.



Slogan t-shirts have always been one of the most significant trends in terms of street style. Whether you are on a holiday at the beach or an adventurous trek, these t-shirts are the right pick to up your style quotient. Another added advantage is that you are wearing a thought, a state of mind and it is a different kind of power look. Take inspiration ladies!



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:43 IST