Sidharth’s shades of style

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:39 IST

Men in Bollywood are not lagging behind when it comes to experimenting with their looks. They don’t shy away from wearing loud colours and beaded chains. One such celebrity is Sidharth Malhotra, who has recently begun going all vibrant with his jackets during the promotion of his latest movie. From wearing a longline denim jacket to taking the attire a notch higher with a colour splashed shirt, Sid makes a perfect fashion statement each time. Pink, blue, green, yellow — the Student Of The Year (2010) actor has not left out any colour. Here’s a style report of the handsome actor’s latest fashion outings.

A galactic show

Sid surprised us with this outfit as he was seen in a bold multicoloured Baroque printed jacket. He wore it with a white tee and light denim pants, which balanced the colours. His tinted shades, and the right attitude just made the look perfect.

The desi munda

Sidharth wore yet another quirky outfit that had mustard, indigo and violet hues and paired it with a white tee and a pair of grey jeans. Since the shirt had desi patterns, the entire attire gave a hippy vibe and he accessorised it with a bracelet and tinted shades.

Printed with style

Ikat is a print that is usually flaunted by women, but you can trust Sid to pull off an Ikat printed jacket with suave. He paired this green jacket with an olive T-shirt and a pair of black jeans. He aced the look and because the colours are dull, it can be worn to work as well.

The Rowdy boy

Having aced the colour-combination game, Sidharth was seen in this orange jacket that had metallic patches and prints that gave a rowdy vibe to the look. Sid opted for the black tee this time to go with the orange jacket and brown shoes.

No room for maroon?

After setting the bar high with his jacket game, Sid disappointed us with this maroon number. Although we love the colour of the jacket, the white T-shirt and black pants made the outfit look very dull. He could have opted for a dark coloured tee to make the jacket standout.

Photos: Yogen Shah

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:36 IST