Simple tips to help you pack chic yet effortless outfits for your next vacation

Packing for a holiday can be kind of tricky, especially if you’ve waited until the last minute to get all your stuff together. But the best way to start? By planning out — or at least getting an idea of — the outfits you’ll want to rock during your trip. And that’s where our these tips come in.

Neha Bhasin, creative director at Jabong, and Sanhita Dasgupta, fashion expert from Myntra, list some vacation-ready looks you can try on your next trip:

1. Going to the beach for holidays? Then pull out your sundresses. Pair them up with strappy sandals, oversized sun glasses, and a straw tote bag. Men can go for nautical prints, solid pastel-hued shorts and espadrilles.

2. If you want to explore cities, like Paris and Rome, opt for outfits with a single colour palette and accessorise with a silk scarf or a barrette to keep it elegant. Skip the heels and pick the ballerinas. Guys, pack your breton striped tees, pinstriped trousers and classy loafers.



3. Adventure on your mind? Equip yourself with quick-drying cargo shorts or fashionable elastic bottom trousers; you can opt for any of them. Hiking boots are a must as is a pair of flip-flops. If you’re heading into the deep woods, then steer away from attention-grabbing bright colours and opt for earthy tones.

4. While packing for your mountain trip, it is important to take into account unexpected changes in weather, so pack clothes that can be easily layered to accommodate the change-jackets, mufflers and socks. Also remember to carry a pair of comfortable jeans and a pair of boots.

