Six hot new models to watch out at Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week never fails to discover fresh new faces in the industry, and this season will be no different. It will be a dream come true for six aspiring models, when they walk for the first time at Winter/Festive 2018 edition of LFW 2018 between August 22-26 at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai.

LFW held a model hunt for the upcoming season on Thursday and a special panel of industry experts chose the six winners. The models are Priti Jana from Kolkata; Rewati Chetri from Assam; Dechka Asthakumar from Bengaluru; Mariana Falaschi from Italy; Sharvi Bhujbal from Mumbai and Rishita Koruturu from Hyderabad.

These fresh faces were chosen from over 100 aspirants by a jury that included experts from the Indian fashion industry such as singer and actress Sophie Choudry; ace fashion designer Shane Peacock; fashion choreographer and show director Anu Ahuja; Vice President and Head - Fashion, IMG Reliance - Jaspreet Chandok and Head of Innovations, Lakmé - Ashwath Swaminathan.

“We saw an extremely diverse and eclectic mix of girls - of different shapes and sizes from every corner of the country. What was most important for me was a fresh face, personality and confidence on the ramp.

“We found girls who broke the clutter and stood out. I can’t wait to see them walk the ramp this season,” said Sophie.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said that the turnout at model auditions was great and it was nice to see the enthusiasm in all contestants.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion IMG Reliance added: “Each season, we choose fresh faces who have in the past gone on to walk national and international ramps. We hope that the girls selected today too receive the same opportunities and are able to build a flourishing career.”

