Sneak peek into Spring Summer 21

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:47 IST

Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini

Floral cornucopia

Spring is synonymous with blooming flowers that elate our mood and bring in some sunshine in gloomy times like these. Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini’s collection called Bloom in Love amplifies the power of floral prints on easy-breezy and flowy silhouettes. The offerings realised in lightweight fabrics are peppered with floral prints and embroidery.

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Turkey Diaries

Nikita Mhaisalkar’s collection titled Guzel is an ode to the beauteous soul of Turkey. The interplay of Turkish art and traditional Baroque embroidery will be seen on corsets, kaftans, suits, maxis and jackets. Sticking to traditional handloom textiles and prints, there are elements of corduroy and sustainable bamboo jersey in the collection. The colour palette comprising hues of gold and bronze is accentuated with gemstones.

Amaare by Sahib Bhatia

Galactic glam

Amaare by Sahib Bhatia’s collection Cosmos is inspired by the galaxies and stars in the sky. Different manifolds of the sky and its million constellations played a crucial role in the collection. Hues of maroons, greens, blues and whites lend gravitas to this line.

Nirmooha

Aristocratic elegance

Nirmooha’s offering titled Arruga, is inspired by vintage prints of English aristocrats. Handspun muga silks and silk organza are amalgamated with embroideries and prints for the collection. Geometric patchworks, innovative pleating techniques dominate the line. The colour palette ranges from teal blue, coffee, dusty pink to whites.

Neeta Lulla

Fearless female

Neeta Lulla’s collection titled The She Universe toasts the strong and fearless woman of today. Think sari gowns, pre-stitched saris and wraparounds in lightweight and floaty fabrics presented in a glam avatar.

S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil

Futuristic vibes

S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil will present their collection titled The Declaration 2034. The dynamic duo reinterpret the spirit of futurism in their signature style.

Limerick

Mixing the old and the new

Chrysalis, a showcase by Limerick, is dominated by Mughal motifs and ancient architecture to add a contemporary touch to modern silhouettes and drapes. Florals are an integral part of the collection which one would see in hues of pinks and ivory.

Gaya

Loungewear

GAYA’s smart lounge line will be peppered with the palm leaf as the signature motif. One can expect an array of loungy denims marrying comfort with effortless style. The contemporary silhouettes are designed in soft knits, luxurious silks and breathable cottons. Embellishments and interesting patchwork techniques add a new dimension to denims.

Leena Singh

Tribute to skilled hands

Umme Rabab, collection by designer Leena Singh is a tribute to our weavers to give them the limelight and support they deserve. Ensembles enriched with traditional motifs will be made of handwoven cotton, silk and other natural fibres - all crafted with the brand’s signature techniques.

Gaupa

Forest fantasy

From extensively using biodegradable fabrics to reducing waste and upcycling, Gaupa’s collection is –functional and eco-conscious with languid silhouettes and relaxed shapes. Inspired by the forests, marigold, tree of life, cherry bird motifs will be seen throughout the collection.

Payal Jain

Basics from Benaras

Inspired by the ghats and by-lanes of Benaras, Payal Jain’s collection will see a plethora of handwoven fabrics created in weaving clusters in and around the cultural citadel. Blends of cotton and silk chanderi, organza and munga will be amalgamated with traditional jacquard techniques and hues of traditional Buddhist Thangka paintings.

Vaishali S

Zero-waste ensembles

Designer Vaishali S stays true to her signature style as she weaves textiles and patterns into modern silhouettes. Her offering named Rebirth will restore a zero-waste approach, with their signature cording and a wide range of colour palette ranging from whites to reds and greens.

Suneet Varma

Weightlessness

Suneet Varma’s collection named The Eternal Lightness of Being, is dominated by soft hues, vibrant prints and languid silhouettes. The designer stays true to his DNA and flirts with flowy fabrics such as floaty chiffon, crushed georgette and organza to create dreamy concoctions.

Rina Dhaka

An homage to resilience

Rina Dhaka pays tribute to those who took the road back home, when pandemic struck. Their struggle is what inspired her. The collection has flowy kurtas, saris and lehengas, with delicate pearl embroidery and gota-work.

Namrata Joshipura

Glamazon army

Designer Namrata Joshipura’s collection, Circle Back features of-the-moment silhouettes which are contextually versatile. Think paired separates that straddle both high-octane drama and her signature sporty luxe. The NJ girl definitely knows how to make an entrance.