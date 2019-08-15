Still wondering what to wear this Rakhi? Here’s the style guide you need

fashion-and-trends

Trying to put together something to wear this Raksha Bandhan? It can be pretty tricky to choose the right outfit that perfectly radiates the festive vibes and doesn’t look over-the-top. Remember, less is more!

Well, your search ends here, ditch the same old ideas or the last-minute shopping plans with your best friend because we have some quirky Indo-Western as well as traditional outfit ideas for you to rock this festive season.

This year, since Rakhi and Independence Day are coinciding, you might want to pick something that works well for both the occasions. You could opt for an orange colour kurti or pastel green colour and pair it with a white palazzo. To add the perfect amount of glam to your look, add a silver chunk pair of earrings or a statement necklace and you are good to go!

You could attend a family gathering and then go for a kite flying game, works well for both the occasions.

Twinning is a major trend these days! And another way to stand out from the crowd could be if you coordinate your outfit with your brother’s.

Interestingly, Lakhina Couture, a fashion label, has come up with the perfect twinning sets for brothers and sisters this festive season. The recently launched collection majorly focuses on the jovial relationship between the siblings and has seven twinning sets, comprising of shirts and dresses, kurtis and kurtas. The new and refreshing range includes quirky prints, a collection of pure cotton shirt and pure cotton designer sets, keeping the summer season in mind.

Pastels are the way to go this season! Shades of mint, peach, light grey, and baby pink have been a major trend and so as has been indo-western outfits and abstract prints, so in case you are not very keen on twinning with your brother, you may want to opt for any of these shades or prints.

Empress Pitara, a fashion label, has come out with cotton sharara sets in beautiful pastel colours which are perfect for the festive season. You can round off your look with a pair of traditional earrings or silver jewellery and you can never go wrong with this one.

Want to ditch the ethnic way and go for something edgier? You can also go for crop tops and wide pants, short kurta with culottes, floor-length tunic indie maxis using traditional textiles, giving the perfect festive vibes. Empress Pitara has launched a similar line of clothing which consists of all sorts of indo-western outfits.

If you are someone who prefers comfort over style, we have got you covered too. You could pick cotton kurtis with a little mirror work which adds the perfect vibe or you can go for something trendier like maxis and kurti in georgette and chiffon prints. Rain and humidity go hand in hand, so opting for lightweight and comfortable wear, like dresses in pastel colours and bright floral prints will not only help you stand out but also feel free during the humid weather.

If you are running late or broke by the month-end, look no further, we have five-minute fashion tips to help you look your absolute best this festive season.

“Fashion means comfort, anything comfortable is always fashionable. So if you are heading out last minute don’t forget to dress up comfortably. Your footwear increases the elegance of your dress. So choose your footwear which matches with the colour of your dress,” said Vaishvi, the founder of Lakhina Couture.

“Always use a subtle makeup scheme or use of shades of red for lipstick, try and match the shade of your lipstick with the colour of the print on your dress that works like the perfect hack. And don’t forget to wear your perfume ever, it’s the most important non-visual fashion tip,” Vaishvi added.

Aakriti, creative head of Empress Pitara also has some last-minute tips and tricks if you didn’t get the time to shop for Raksha Bandhan.

“If you are unable to buy anything new for Raksha Bandhan, I would suggest you to create a fusion outfit from your existing clothes, like club a simple black tee with some ethnic printed long skirt, accessorise it with some silver oxidised jhumkas and high waisted belt,” Aakriti shared.

If you like sporting outfits that are worn by your favourite celebrities then maybe you could get some inspiration from fashion-forward celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor and create or get something chic customised inspired by stars.

While trends change every year, experimenting with something new never hurts. And if you are someone who likes to be a trendsetter, then maybe you could ditch pastels and ethnics, and go for neons, checks, and abstracts.

A range of different indo-western outfits including an off-shoulder crop top with a ghagra or saree, anarkali without bottoms paired with a leather belt, long capes, and jackets over lehenga, turtleneck with saree or ghagra, crop top with sharara pants, shirt with long ethnic skirt or saree could make you stand out from the crowd.

If you are someone who loves experimenting and wants to go all out with your fashion choices, then an ethnic pantsuit can do wonders if put together carefully.

Remember the key - less is more, so keep your make-up simple. You can even experiment with a bindi design. When it comes to your make-up, pick only one bold colour either for your lips or your eyes.

Now that we have got you all covered, ditch the same old, raid your wardrobe and create a fusion outfit of your own or rush to the nearest fashion store and rock the festive season looking like a total diva.

