Supermodel Naomi Campbell eats only one meal a day

Supermodel Naomi Campbell eats only one meal a day

The supermodel had previously admitted to surviving on just fruit and vegetable juices for ten days in the run-up a fashion show in 2013.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
London
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has admitted she eats only once a day to maintain her perfect frame.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has admitted she eats only once a day to maintain her perfect frame.

She made the confession when asked in an interview what her usual routine is for a Sunday, reports thesun.co.uk.

“I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner, because I really only eat once a day,” Naomi said.

But she does believe in some sweet treats.

She said: “Sunday is my treat, so I’ll make desserts, my cakes and puddings.”

Though she refuses to eat gluten and dairy.

She said of her love of fasting: “I eat when I feel like it and I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice.

“Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice. It’s never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It’s just when I feel like doing it.”

She also does regular home workouts because gyms make her “nervous”.

She also spends 30 minutes every single day in the bath with Epsom salts, kosher salts and vinegar.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

