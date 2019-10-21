Tara Sutaria reveals her beauty secrets, her makeup essentials and more

fashion-and-trends

Tara Sutaria is quite the style icon, and even though she is just one movie old, the Bollywood actor has become a known name in the film industry. Not just for her acting skills, the Student of the Year 2 star is also in the news for her unbeatable fashion and makeup sense.Tara shares her beauty secret, some beauty hacks and her Diwali plans.

Q) Your beauty regime?

My beauty regime is simple. To begin with, I ensure I keep myself hydrated all the time. I always eat the right food and remove my make-up before going to bed, followed by a moisturiser to keep my skin nourished.

Q) Your beauty secret?

None of us do it often enough, but hydration, cleansing and moisturising are key. Being in the Bollywood industry, makes these three things even more essential, and I feel this should be on the tip of everyone’s beauty regime.

Q) What kind of makeup you prefer?

My makeup usually depends a lot on my schedule, but otherwise I prefer a light and dewy makeup for a casual look. I have been born and bred in the arts, I love and appreciate beauty both on stage and off it. I have always been a beauty junkie and love experimenting with makeup! Bobbi Brown is one of my favourite beauty brands since childhood,. Moreover, I have a personal connect with the brand since I was 14. In fact, I vividly remember my first experience with Bobbi Brown as a teenager, when I blew all the money in my pocket that day in London, on its exciting broad range of products.

Q) One makeup without which you can’t step out of your house?

I cannot step out without the Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip because its multi-use and adds just the perfect colour to my lips and cheeks.

Q) Your favourite makeup product?

It’s hard to choose just one, as I am such a makeup junkie, but if I really must, lipsticks for sure! Always helps in getting that fresh look, especially post late-night pack-ups and tiring shoot day.

Q) What do you do to detox your skin after putting on makeup for longer hours?

I ensure I keep myself hydrated all the time. I am currently in love with the newly launched 3-in-1 Makeup Melter by Bobbi Brown, which acts as a cleanser, makeup remover and a toner. It leaves my skin looking and feeling smooth and supple.

Q) What are the five essential make-up products in your bag?

My five essentials! Oh God, that’s tough, I have many, but if I had to narrow it down its definitely got to be Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Liquid Lip in Juicy Date, the Smokey Eye Mascara to volumize my lashes whenever I step out, Perfectly Defined Brow Pencil in Mahogany, Long Wear Gel Eyeliner and my all-time favourite, Extra Lip Tint.

Q) Three makeup hacks you swear by?

Okay. Let’s go! So first would be using Crushed Liquid Lip on the apple of my cheeks to get just the right flushed look on my lips for the perfect pout!

Then, second would be after putting highlighting powder on the brush, spray Bobbi Brown’s Primer Plus Hydrating 3-in-1 setting spray to get a nice glossy finish.

And third, lightly brush Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Finish Pressed Powder on top of your foundation if you want to retain the natural glow of your skin.

Q) One over-hyped makeup product?

Personally, I don’t think there is any over-hyped makeup product. They’re all useful and when applied correctly, helps one to get that perfect look.

Q) How are you planning your Diwali? Any special plans?

Diwali and the festive season means lots and lots of warm gatherings with my families and friends, I am surely looking forward to it! And not to forget all the yummy sweets I get to indulge in.

