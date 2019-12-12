The comeback of two-toned fashion: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rachel Brosnahan are sporting it.

fashion-and-trends

If you have been following the web series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, which is set in the late ‘50s, you would have noticed that the protagonist is wearing a two tone blue and rust orange dress in the recent episodes.

The two tone tale has been in existence since the ’60s and has managed to find its way back to the fashion industry. “Two tone colours = Boldness + Confidence + Empowerment. It has the power to overcome clothing anxiety as well as boost confidence and highlight one’s personality,” says fashion designer Niti Singhal.

With a number of fashion brands and designers experimenting with the two tone trend and adding their own twists to it, we wonder what makes this unconventional pattern a hit, even in the present day.

Rachel Bosnahan in Marvelous Mrs Mailse; Sonam Kapoor dressed in a two-tone coat. ( Instagram )

All about denim

Denims have been experimented with, and how. This two tone denim jeans features different shades of blue — one half is light while the other one is a darker shade. An unconventional pattern, these jeans were recently worn by actor Ananya Panday.

Fashion designer Narendra Kumar, too, added a twist to the denim trend with this shirt dress in pastel shades. It’s the new way ahead, where street meets denim.

Top it up!

This half and half shirt blouse in black and teal with a high neck is ideal to wear to work, or even for a day out with friends.

Winter love

On her recent trip to the US, Sonam K Ahuja took on Los Angeles in this two tone puffed sleeved dress. An ideal outfit for the winters, you can wrap yourself up in some two tone love.

Suit up!

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his avant-garde choices, looks dapper in this two tone coat. This isn’t a conventional look to sport for a formal meeting, but if you can afford such experiments at your workspace, then why not?

