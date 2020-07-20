Tie dye: Not fading soon?

fashion-and-trends

The tie-dye print, with its multicoloured stripes and swirls, shows no sign of going out of style. Recently, international luxury labels such as Isabel Marant and MSGM showcased tie-dye looks in their Spring-Summer 2021 collections. Back home, the print has found favour with designer brands, such as Saaksha & Kinni, Nupur Kanoi and Punit Balana. And now, we have tie-dye face masks!

Chandigarh-based designer Jasmine Bains, who combined the tie-dye technique with the newest accessory, says, “Tie-dye masks give easy-breezy vibes, and also they’re made of cotton including the loops. The response has been quite overwhelming, many are preferring the blues tones to match with the denims.”

During the lockdown, the trend was embraced by fashion enthusiasts because of its DIY nature. Designer Nachiket Barve believes that the trend evokes a sense of summer style, gives a sense of escapism and add travel vibes. He adds, “It picked up more during quarantine, as people explored materials at home, and engaged in crafts with kids that usual pace of life doesn’t allow.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra teaching tie-dye technique to son Viaan during lockdown ( Photo: Instagram )

While in India, the trend goes back to the traditional bandhani and leheriya prints popular in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, designer Rina Dhaka says a major reason of it picking up globally is “brands adding their own play to it”.

If you want to give it a DIY shot, stylist Vikram Seth suggests, “Try it with Lucknowi kurtas with minimal embroidery. One could add other trends to tie-dye, such as choosing neon shades instead of the usual blues and yellows.” And if you are sceptical about being too bold, begin with hairbands, socks, face masks, etc.

