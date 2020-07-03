e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Tips to do a social media Live like a pro

Tips to do a social media Live like a pro

From minimal makeup to the placement of a ring light, experts list tips to follow while doing a live session on social media.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:18 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Get the right angle and lighting while doing a social media live
Get the right angle and lighting while doing a social media live(Shutterstock)
         

Live chats and discussions on social media have grown exponentially during the pandemic. However, going live includes a checklist of right lighting, background, makeup and more. And to ace it like a pro, all one needs is to follow some expert advice. “Ideally, a plain uncluttered background or an aesthetically pleasing one should be used. Avoid putting up a cloth background,” advises Simrun Chopra, transformation coach. She also warns against wearing anything jarring or attention grabbing. “Wear something muted, single colour and solid. If you are opting for prints, go for muted small prints,” adds Chopra.

For actor Dalljiet Kaur, natural light does the magic. “There’s nothing better than natural light. Set up your camera close to a window so that sunlight can fall on your face. If you do a live at night, use a ring light. Make sure the light is not too harsh or close as it can cause headaches,” says Kaur. Also advising the use of minimal makeup, she adds, “Make sure you contour properly and line your lips before you apply a lipshade.” For better voice quality, you may use Bluetooth earphones or a mic.

top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
Younis Khan held a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Ex-Pak batting coach
Younis Khan held a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Ex-Pak batting coach
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In