Trend alert: How you can add some much-needed florals to your 2019 wardrobe

It’s more than just a motif, it’s an interpretation of a story told by the designer through their collection. Floral motifs have been creatively finding their way back every season — be it through embroidery, prints or paintings. The motif has had designers from across the world celebrate the power of flower in several ways. “Floral designs are a great investment and will never go out of style. It is a classic, and season after season, designers just find new ways to interpret the idea, depending on their collection,” says Swapna Anumolu of Mishru. This spring/summer 2019, we take a look at how different fashion designers have incorporated their favourite designs in their creations.

Ornate art

Applique, beads and embroidery is one combination that fashion designer Swapna Anumolu swears by. Her recent collection featuring floral designs on ghararas gave Indian wear a beautiful twist. Team it with a crop top and a draped dupatta and you are ready for any occasion. Inspired by the Palampore prints, the pattern is rich, textured and full of flowers.

Ruling the runway

Larger-than-life motifs make for great runway stories. And when you add a flower to it, then there is definitely room for some drama. Fashion designers Gauri and Nainika’s Art of Latte creation, gives floral designs a glamorous twist. The bold and big sequined flowers accentuate the overall look.

Pretty petals

When you envisage your collection around the petals of a flower, there are limited ways to play with the design. However, designer Varun Bahl’s pret wear features multiple intricate floral motifs in various patterns. Stitched across the fabric in symmetrical lines in different sizes, the 3D cut laser flowers did add an interesting twist to this full-sleeved ivory jacket.

Blooming day

It’s not always necessary that your entire ensemble needs to be covered in floral prints to stand out, especially, if it’s a sari. And, a lil’ experimentation is always good. This Anushree Reddy creation from her Atirah collection, defines elegance and femininity at its best. The blue sari highlights the embroidered flower motifs running across the border to make it look like a landscape filled with blooming flowers.

Men in flowers

Floral designs in menswear may not be as prevalent but it is surely making some noise in contemporary designs. Experimentation is key for fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar, and his menswear line has glimpses of it. Giving the classic white shirt a floral twist, he included 3D sunflower motifs and complemented the look with hand-printed pants adorned with floral motifs.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:41 IST