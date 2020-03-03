Trends 2020: How to style the co-ord look for men

fashion-and-trends

Remember as kids our mommy dearest would match our shirts with pants? They always used to be coordinated and we thought that we looked so uncool back then. But going by the latest co-ord trend, it seems our moms already predicted what would be a hit trend in 2020.

Co-ords are basically set of matching tops and bottoms and are otherwise called coordinates. And the trend is not just big among the ladies, men too are rocking it. Leading the style brigade are our men from the tinsel town like Ayushmaan Khurrana, Sunny Kaushal and Anand S Ahuja, who are leaving no stone unturned to make it a hit. Co-ords are also very often spotted on the International as well as Indian ramps and designer campaigns. What makes them so popular?

“With trends like tone on tone becoming big, co-ords became a hit too. The best thing about this trend is that its hassle free and you don’t have to waste your time in thinking what pants to match with your shirt and vice versa,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

How to style the look?

Styling co-ord sets can be a little tricky and if not styled right you may end up making a faux pas. Designer Anvita Sharma suggests, “If you are wearing printed top with bottoms, then pick solid coloured shoes or sneakers, instead of going all multicoloured to strike a balance. Make sure you accessorise it well by teaming the look with a funky utility bag and a vintage sunglasses to round off the look.”

