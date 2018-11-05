Tying the knot: Bringing the retro style back in vogue

Remember Dimple Kapadia’s iconic look — the front-knotted top — in the movie Bobby (1973)? Well, cut to 2018, and front knot tops seem to be on top of the sartorial choices of Bollywood and Hollywood divas even today. But guess what, they have made their way to street fashion, too!

Designer Nida Mahmood explains, “The knot top has a great retro feel. I love it when it is a coordinated look. But it looks equally good when a loose shirt is tied into a knot for that careless chic vibe.” Mahmood adds, “Team it with a pair of high-waisted jeans or shorts. It’s a great look as it makes the waist look slim and the legs longer.”

Front knot tops seem to be on top of the sartorial choices of Bollywood divas (Photos: Yogen Shah/HT, Instagram/aslisona, Instagram/athiyashetty (Clockwise))

And that isn’t all — a DIY idea that Mahmood shares will help you ace the style perfectly. “You could choose a loose top as well. Team it with skinny jeans, skirts, or shorts. Loose top knotted on the side and pulled as one side off shoulder is also a very cool retro look to sport.”

Singer Beyonce and Instagram star Kylie Jenner also opted for a front knot dresses (Photos: Instagram/Beyonce, Instagram/kyliejenner)

So, what occasions are best for knotted tops? Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma comments, “It’s a nice and refreshing option to wear to a brunch, a day out, or even at an evening party with high waist pants, low or high waist skirts.”

Follow HT Life&Style for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:40 IST