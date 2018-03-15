Vaani Kapoor was the queen on Amazon India Fashion Week, day one. Here’s proof

On Wednesday, the Amazon India Fashion Week autumn-winter runways was filled with some of the chicest models wearing fresh and inspiring ensembles. But actor Vaani Kapoor managed to stand out in even the most fashionable of crowds.

Walking the ramp for day one’s closing show, which saw a one-of-a-kind collaboration between designers Gauri and Nainika and Ashish N Soni, the Bollywood stunner looked polished to perfection, thanks to her killer ensembles and unexpected styling.

While the fashion week regular’s sleek personal and red carpet style has always turned heads, Vaani’s outfits on Wednesday upped the fashion ante. Belle of the ball or Bond girl? Vaani tried both: A dreamy floor-sweeping sheer outfit with statement ruffles in ivory, designed by Gauri and Nainika, and a subtly-embellished black and white suit with a standout trail created by Ashish.

“It’s an honour to be walking for such brilliant designers. And I get to keep this creation,” Vaani said post the show.

Designers Gauri and Nainika’s monochrome collection consisted of dramatic textures, full skirts, enormous 3D hand embroidered flowers, delicately pleated tulle and much more. While, the menswear, which also focused on palette extremes of pitch black and pure white, by Soni, was oozing with class and sophistication. It was a modern take on the white tie dress code for men.

“Two designers mixed their creations and showed them on the ramp. Women were like Bond girls, very chic and feminine. Ashish’s men were so classy in bow and tie, well fitted black and white suits. We came together wonderfully,” Nainika said.

Talking about why they picked the James Bond theme, Ashish said of the collection, “There was a lot of sophistication like Bond.”

(With Indo-Asian News Service inputs)

