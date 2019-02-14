Valentine’s Day 2019: How to make sustainable fashion choices

There are two categories of people we come across each year on Valentine’s Day. One group calls it a marketing gimmick or a day to splurge on things you don’t need. The other one looks forward to buying gifts for their loved ones. If you belong to the latter, and are wondering which mall to go to, we have a few rather interesting and eco-friendly options for you.

Fashion designer Purvi Doshi believes that sustainable clothing will not only make you feel good about yourself but also help you give back to the people who have made it. “This would not only protect the environment, but also add a timeless piece in your wardrobe and would generate employment to the weavers and the artisans of our country,” says Doshi.

Minimalism is also key when buying green gifts as fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva suggests. “It is better to buy one [expensive] garment, than buying five garments because if you own a garment that is timeless, it becomes a good investment,” says Sachdeva.

Here are a few creations by designers working at merging sustainability and fashion. Take your pick.

Go natural

Love is all about wearing your heart on your sleeve. Show your support for marine life with fashion designer Purvi Doshi’s off white khadi ensemble. Straight pants in Kota cotton with embellished tassels and a hand embroidered sea horse motif is dedicated to bringing light on marine life and how we need to stop enclosing them in aquariums.

Handle with care

A model showcases the collection of designer Ruchika Sachdeva during Lakme Fashion Week 2019 at JIO Garde,BKC in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

According to Sachdeva it is important to revive old techniques that are dying. For instance, the pleats on this outfit are sustainable. “I love pleats, but I didn’t like the fact that they had plastic in it. So, each of these pleats are ironed put in place and then stitched by hand by a tailor,” adds Sachdeva.

White magic

Models showcase the outfit of Bunon at Lakme Fashion Week in BKC in Mumbai. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT)

Light and comfy this bomber jacket designed by Bunon complements the white cotton knee-length dress. As pure as love, this combination is definitely as warm as a hug for a breezy evening date

Twinning in love

Celebrate the season of love by twinning. The men can opt for a cotton shirt with embroidered fabric texture detail and the women can complement her man with this silk dress with Arashi Shibori and placement embroidered motif, made by Sreejith Jeevan’s Rouka in collaboration with the shibori artisans of Aranya Natural

Not so plastic

A model walks the ramp for Woolmark and Pero at Lakme Fashion Week summer collection 2019. (Prodip Guha/HT)

Nothing is better than cutting down on the use of plastic and using the existing ones instead of discarding them. Interestingly, fashion designer Aneeth Arora worked with the weavers of Bhuttico, and created quirky bags made from tarpaulin.

