Wear Repeat Restyle: Here’s how celebrities are making efforts towards saving the planet

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:32 IST

Actor Joaquin Phoenix decided to not just speak about environmental issues that concern everybody, but to lead by example. On Tuesday, designer Stella McCartney announced that the 45-year-old actor, who recently won a Golden Globe in the Best Actor Category for his performance in Joker, will be wearing the same tux to all award ceremonies this year.

“This man is a winner..... wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you...,” Stella wrote on Twitter.

While Twitter was abuzz, mocking the designer for calling the actor an eco hero and suggested that the pair was “out of touch” of reality, designers from India have welcomed this decision, adding that contributions to preserve the environment, should only be encouraged. “It doesn’t matter how big or small the contribution is. Every little step, every little decision that safeguards the environment is important and should be seen as a good thing,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

Joaquin Phoenix isn’t the first celebrity to have stood for the ‘cause’ of repeating outfits. Famous English Royalty, Kate Middleton, has repeated outfits on several occasions, and has become a style icon in doing so. American actor-singer Tiffany Haddish has worn an Alexander McQueen dress to three separate red-carpet events, as she feels that since the dress costed her $4000, she should wear it multiple times, provided she can keep it clean.

Designer Rina Dhaka agrees, and says apart from environmental concerns, it also sends out the message that repeating outfits is okay.

“It really is!” she says, adding, “When someone like Joaquin Phoenix, who wins the award, says he will be wearing the same tux across award ceremonies, it is a very strong message. We have to care about this planet and we have to make it a better place for the coming generations.”

Indian actors such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja, too, have repeated outfits on multiple occasions. “It’s not about which celebrity is endorsing what. I mean, we all are celebrities in our own right, and if we decide not to do something which is for the better for everyone else, we are setting an example for us and others as well. It’s great to see movie stars and other celebrities taking up such issues, and although it might look trivial to many, it does deliver a very important message of protecting the environment,” says designer Nikhil Mehra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter