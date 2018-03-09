 What is fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s nickname for his girl gang? | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
What is fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s nickname for his girl gang?

German designer Karl Lagerfeld affectionately calls his fashion industry girl gang by this nickname.

fashion and trends Updated: Mar 09, 2018 13:50 IST
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.(REUTERS)

German designer Karl Lagerfeld says he calls his fashion industry girl gang the “Choupettes”. “My favourite girl of the moment is a Dutch girl called Luna,” Lagerfeld told Vogue magazine.

The model has recently become a regular on the catwalk for Chanel, for whom she has starred alongside Grace Elizabeth in a spring/summer 2018 campaign, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Lagerfeld also revealed the nickname of his favourite models was inspired by his beloved feline companion.

“There are people I call my Choupettes. She, and the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, they are my Choupettes,” he added. Lagerfeld has also recently collaborated with up-and-coming star Kaia Gerber, who is the 16-year-old daughter of catwalk icon Cindy Crawford.

