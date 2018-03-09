What is fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s nickname for his girl gang?

German designer Karl Lagerfeld says he calls his fashion industry girl gang the “Choupettes”. “My favourite girl of the moment is a Dutch girl called Luna,” Lagerfeld told Vogue magazine.

The model has recently become a regular on the catwalk for Chanel, for whom she has starred alongside Grace Elizabeth in a spring/summer 2018 campaign, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Lagerfeld also revealed the nickname of his favourite models was inspired by his beloved feline companion.

“There are people I call my Choupettes. She, and the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, they are my Choupettes,” he added. Lagerfeld has also recently collaborated with up-and-coming star Kaia Gerber, who is the 16-year-old daughter of catwalk icon Cindy Crawford.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more