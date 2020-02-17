Why are celebrities carrying such tiny bags?

fashion-and-trends

It’s been raining micro pouches over the last few seasons with key international brands launching them in different shapes, textures and hues. While they leave a hole in your pocket, they guarantee you Insta bragging rights instantly. While they’ve been all the rage on social media, a section of Indian style arbiters have scoffed at their ridiculously small size and also alarmingly limited utilitarian appeal. However, the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ananya Panday have sported these tiny accessories from Jacquemus, Alexander Mcqueen and Valentino for their red carpet outings recently.

Close on the heels of this minimalist trend comes the 4x4 centimetes Fendi’s Pico baguette which was launched in India on Thursday. Minuscule size with maximalist impact - seems to be the design mantra behind it making it apt for your Airpods and lipstick. Not to mention the bite sized accessory doubles up as a cool styling chameleon. Entrepreneur Kalyani Chawla says, “The micro baguette is young, vibrant and quirky which makes it the perfect arm candy for Summer 2020. The long chain gives it an amusing multifunctional role. It can be styled as a crossbody to a necklace, a regular bag or even a bracelet.”

Woven from micro and macro beads, it comes in vibrant hues like bubblegum pink and bright yellow besides has additions like tactile fringes. However, one wants to ask that besides its stylish appeal, is it utilitarian enough? “It definitely makes for an interesting Insta imagery, but its usability is questionable here. Also, with everyone talking about conspicuous consumption and exploring the idea of repeating pieces and buying less, it makes me question myself if I would want to spend an astronomical amount on it. What purpose will it serve for me? When the original baguette launched, I was crazy about it, it was like owning the classic Chanel. Having said that, I’d still invest in the original Fendi baguette,” says designer Namrata Joshipura.

Utility aside, it definitely has the potential of becoming a powerful accessory. Art collector Shalini Passi sees it as a hip piece, which could be a cool attachment for a tote. “Micro pouches have been the key trend over the last few seasons. I have similar pieces from previous collections and have often attached them to my totes. I see it as a cool addition to an outfit. It’s also hands free, which makes it interesting,” says Shalini.

There are some like designer Rimple Narula who don’t see it as a bag, but a veritable fashion accessory. “Fashion brands are constantly evolving and itching to set new trends.



The petite size instantly adds a freshness to the offerings. Having said that, I adore the classic original baguette, which Sarah Jessica Parker carried in the Sex and the City series. Also, the Gen Z is so tuned into trends and always looking for something unique. I’d love the micro baguette as a gift,” says Rimple.

