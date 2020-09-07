Why old is the new ‘new’
From scrap to fab, these designers are realigning the lines of slow fashion with creative upcycling techniques.fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Louis Vuitton’s recent menswear show in China made news for more than one reason. Designer Vigil Abloh used fabrics from the brand’s old archive for this showcase and the world sat down and took notice. What was more intriguing about the presentation was that a teddy bear designed by designer Marc Jacobs for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2005 collection made its way out of the Maison’s archives into the current collection.
Showing fashion aficionados that stunning pieces can made be with old fabrics and textiles is what many designers are now vouching for. And especially during this pandemic that has shown a seismic shift in the fashion world with brands becoming season-less and designers advocating zero wastage policy, the change is palpable.
“Upcycling is the need of the hour and we need to adopt sustainable practices in our lives. And it’s even better if you can do it in right style,” says designer Jeetinder Sandu.
There are a lot of Indian designers and fashion houses who are using creative techniques and designs to upcycle. “Consumers are also appreciating this shift and they like the idea of turning old piece of clothing or the unused, leftover fabric into something new. People now like to wear clothes that has a story to it and that becomes a conversation-starter for many,” opines designer Jenjum Gadi.
Here are some designer labels, who are inspiring and rendering creative ideas to us with their innovative upcycled designs.
1. Ka-Sha
Known for upcycling old clothes with cool patchwork techniques and turning them into stylish trench coats, dresses and jackets, label Ka-Sha by Karishma Sahani Khan is a frontrunner in championing the cause of conscious clothing. The brand not only upcycles and reuses deadstocks but also urges other designers to do the same. In their previous collection, they came up with an innovative idea of using old vegetable sacks and rejected plastic to make jackets. Leftover clothes are also used in making footwear and scarves by the label.
2. Jeetinder Sandhu
View this post on Instagram
LOVE LETTER TO AFRICA A suit from my bespoke series. I picked up this beautiful and fun fabric from Lagos a few years back and totally forgot about it. Found it again and decided to make a full suit which includes a shirt, a 2 button blazer and a pair of trousers. The best part is that I can wear all 3 pieces together or separately in combination with other prints or fabrics. So, versatility at its best. My love for Africa and it’s beautiful fabrics is only growing more and more with every lil piece I add to my wardrobe. I have always loved African prints & fabrics and felt that their quirky and fun aesthetic has been a like a mirror reflection of my own style. So it was very easy for me to dive straight in and start building up a mini wardrobe with fabrics found and sourced in Africa 🧡 #jeetindersandhu #fashion #africa #fashiongram #bespoke #bespokefashion #print #menswear #mensfashion #mensweardaily #styleguide #colors #handmadefashion #slowfashion #designer #lovefashion #fashionmen
The idea of upcyling struck a chord with Jeetinder Sandhu during his the lockdown when he turned this beautiful Kerala silk sari, which he brought from Goa into a striking pantsuit. He adopted to upcyling as a medium of his work and the result are what we see these saris getting a contemporary makeover.
3. Permanent Vacation Clothing
View this post on Instagram
NEW COLLECTION 📷@karolinapiech Models @dannnykhan @nainaa__ifatshaikh Styling @bindilife @xorow_varte H/M @makeupbyakok #unisexclothing #handmadeinindia #slowfashion #nogender #noseason #nowaste #upcycledsari #indie #sustainablefashion #permanentvacation #permanentvacationclothing
Seeing vintage saris being upcycled and turned into such amazing shirts, pantsuits and dresses is such a treat to the eyes. And Permanent Vacation Clothing, a brand that operates from Paris and New Delhi uses Indian textiles like khadi, ikat and silk saris for upcycling. Their collection is holiday inspired, which makes it a cut above the rest. A first glance at the outfit and it would be hard to believe that it used to be a silk sari once.
4. Amit Aggarwal
View this post on Instagram
The Amit Aggarwal winged saree with a structured handwoven palla and metallic polymer details. The blouse has been created with hand embroidered details from our couture collection. Now available at our flagship store at The Kila, Mehrauli Regarding queries, please contact our team on Phone : +919871074980 Email : studio@amitaggarwal.com You can also visit our flagship store at The Kila, Mehrauli, New Delhi. #AxilByAmitAggarwal #Craftsmanship #Handcrafted #AmitAggarwalCouture . . . . #AmitAggarwalCouture #IndianCouture #Innovation #Nature #Techniques #Artisans #MakeInIndia #VocalForLocal #FormsInNature #AmitAggarwal #AACouture #Craftmanship #AAStore #CoutureCollection #NewCollection #IndianCouture #Shop #Bride #IndianWedding
Using discarded saris and giving it a contemporary twist, thereby making them timeless is what designer Amit Aggarwal has been known for. The saris are treated with industrial methods such as pleating and weaving them with recycled metallic strips make it nouveau. The designer did a complete collection with discarded patola and Banarasi saris.
5. Doodlage
View this post on Instagram
"There is one thing I have learnt overtime, if you want to start something new and you feel lost, the best thing to do is to take the first step." - talking about sustainability with @moseskoul #greenconversations Shot by @amnaabdulghafoor @moseskoul wearing Upcycled unisex Doodlage blazer #madefromfabricwaste
Factory waste or deadstock is converted to limited edition collection by Doodlage. The waste from the brand is segregated and converted into accessories. And the results are these patchwork jackets, shirts and even bralets.
